Run Bulldozers On Drugs-Linked Pub: Eknath Shinde To Cops After Viral Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Shinde also directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city.

Pubs in the state's second-largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs- like substance.

"Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs," said the CMO statement.

The Chief Minister directed officials to initiate action against drug sellers and demolish illegal pubs and structures which flout building rules.

A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, while the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting liquor stock norms.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case.

