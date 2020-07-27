Saree-Clad Robot Provides Sanitiser At Tamil Nadu Showroom. Video Is Viral

A saree-clad robot walks around a showroom in Tamil Nadu.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of robots have been deployed at various places to minimise human contact. From a robot dog in Singapore to coronavirus-themed robots in Chennai, social media users have seen many unique machines in the last few months. However, this saree-clad robot is probably unlike anything you have ever seen before.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, a robot, draped in a heavy red and green saree, can be seen walking around a showroom in Tamil Nadu dispensing sanitiser to customers. Footage of the unique, sanitiser-providing robot was shared on the microblogging platform by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen and businessman Harsh Goenka, among others.

"Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN," wrote Ms Ramen while sharing the short clip. " An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitiser."

The 44-second clip has gone viral with over 34,000 views on the microblogging platform, along with a ton of impressed comments.

Mr Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, also praised the innovation - saying that the robot not only dispensed sanitiser but also worked as a model for the showroom's saree collection.

The footage shared by him has also gone viral with over 25,000 views.

Many on the microblogging platform shared impressed reactions to the saree-clad robot.

"This is called safety + marketing ideas in India!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Wonderful idea and technology," another remarked.

Several robots have been deployed around the world during the pandemic to deliver food, conduct health checks and disinfect places. While authorities in Singapore have enlisted a robot dog to remind people to maintain social distancing in public places, a computer engineer in Tamil Nadu amused many by building a robot to stand in queue for him.