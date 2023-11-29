Sanitation Workers Sift Through 20 Tons Of Garbage To Recover Lost Wedding Ring In US

The ring was found about 2 hours after the search began.

An American woman's worst nightmare came true when she accidentally threw away her wedding ring in the trash. However, sanitation workers were able to sift through 20 tons of garbage and find her ring.

Windham General Services Director Dennis Senibaldi said he received a call from a town selectman who connected him with a resident whose wedding ring had accidentally gone out with the trash.

Mr Senibaldi said the woman was "very happy" to get her ring back.

"She gave me some particulars: at what time her husband threw the trash out, what was in the trash bag, what kind of car he was driving," Mr Senibaldi told WHDH-TV.

"I couldn't believe it. I saw it right there. I didn't even have to go through the trash we had bagged up," Mr Senibaldi said. "I know this seems to be continuously happening. It is getting a little crazy."

"So I knew where the first scoop went; I knew where exactly on the floor it was, but there's still a lot of stuff to go through. It's like trying to find in a pile of leaves one specific leaf because everything looks the same," Mr Senibaldi said.

"I grabbed the ring, brought it up, cleaned it up for her, and called her up," Mr Sendibaldi said. "She was heartbroken on Wednesday and more than ecstatic on Friday."

"It was the last trailer that went out. So, they missed it by 15 minutes or so," Mr Senibaldi said. "If it had been 15 minutes earlier, it would've already gone in the incinerator."