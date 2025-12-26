Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Sets World Record With Giant Santa Claus Made From Apples In Odisha

A giant Santa Claus made of sand and apples became the center of attention this Christmas at a beach in Odisha. The artwork was not only festive but also record-breaking, bringing joy and a strong message of peace to visitors. Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a world record with a unique sand art installation at Niladri Beach in Puri, Odisha.

Titled "World's Biggest Apple and Sand Installation of Santa Claus," the artwork conveyed a message of harmony to the world, along with the festive spirit of Christmas.

It was unveiled to the public on Thursday and officially recognised by the World Records Book of India.

The magnificent sculpture was crafted using 1.5 tons of apples and sand. It measured 60 feet in length, 45 feet in width, and 22 feet in height.

Check Out The Post Here:

Pattnaik shared a video of the artwork on social media, stating that the Santa Claus installation made of apples and sand had set a new world record, as certified by the World Records Book of India.

He mentioned that the creation, made with 1.5 tons of apples, was erected at Niladri Beach in Puri with the intention of promoting world peace. A large number of locals and tourists flocked to see the installation, taking pictures and appreciating the artist's creativity.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is known globally for highlighting social issues and global events through his sand art. He has previously created several record-breaking artworks on themes such as climate change and humanitarian issues. This particular creation was unique due to its massive size and the unusual combination of sand and apples.

This record-breaking artwork came at a time when the entire country was immersed in the Christmas spirit. From midnight prayers in churches in Kerala and Goa to decorated markets and carol singing in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the festive atmosphere was palpable everywhere.