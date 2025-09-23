Russian Woman Lists 8 'Biggest' Confessions After Living In India For 4 Years

Russian entrepreneur Anastasia Sharova has gone viral on social media after she listed eight of her biggest confessions, having lived in India for four years. Born and raised in Russia, Ms Sharova took to Instagram to share a post titled, "After 4 years in India, here are my biggest confessions (don't judge!)", where she revealed how she does not like it when someone calls India 'cheap' to live, and the real reason she doesn't wear a saree often, among other confessions.

Having lived in India after international stints in South Africa and Germany, Ms Sharova offered a unique outsider's perspective on Indian culture.

Here Are 8 Confessions Made By Ms Sharova:

I don't live in the South, but sambar and rassam are my favourite Indian foods.

I get triggered when people say that it's CHEAP to live in India. It's not, if you want to live comfortably. It really depends on your lifestyle and needs, where you stay.

The main reason why I don't wear a saree often is because it's really hot to walk in it most of the year for me.

My love for Indian villages is unshakable. They are peaceful, clean, and naturally stunning. Alas, I'm aware that I can only be a guest and an observer there.

I got way too comfortable driving in India and now I'm afraid that I won't be able to drive anywhere else in the world.

I'm madly in love with Indian designers and fashion, and most of the time I wear exclusively Indian brands.

Black coffee is still my morning go-to drink, but afternoon chai with ginger and cardamom is non-negotiable. Oh, wait, this one was true even before I moved to India

Not a confession, a realisation: I visited India in 2006 for the first time and the changes I saw in the country in the last 19 years still blow my mind. It's moving fast!

As the post went viral, Ms Sharova received varied social media reactions. One user said, "Actually, you are realising those things an Indian does. So you are an Indian now," while another questioned her driving comfort, and a third debated her saree comment, highlighting government support for healthcare, education, housing, and food.

"The second point is not really true, everything is funded by the government, including healthcare AND education, even food and housing, to help people live comfortably regardless of their income. There are also private options. It's a complex grey system."

In a previous video, MsSharova shared 11 "strange" habits she had adopted living in the country. From honking loudly before a turn to eating fennel seeds/cardamom after each meal to folding hands instead of a handshake, Ms Sharova said these habits reflected the unique aspects of the Indian lifestyle.