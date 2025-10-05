Russian Woman Lists 11 'Outdated Stereotypes' About India That Foreigners Still Believe

Russian entrepreneur Anastasia Sharova has gone viral on social media after she listed some of the outdated stereotypes that foreigners still believe about India. Having resided in India for four years, Sharova took to Instagram to correct the stereotypical narratives that have been presented as truth to the global audience.

"People abroad tell me these things all the time, not kidding," wrote Sharova, listing the 11 stereotypes ranging from language diversity to modern infrastructure.

She said most foreigners believed that the country has only one "Indian" language when the truth could not be far from it.

"There are 22 official languages and 121 MAJOR, and thousands minor languages, all widely spoken," said Sharova, adding that there were different sides to India when it comes to cleanliness. Some places could be dirty, but it was understandable as the country is developing 'very rapidly'.

She also highlighted the convenience economy of the country, where everything was available within a few minutes.

"India has the most efficient grocery delivery I've seen: click a button, and everything is at your doorstep in 5 minutes. You can't bargain much with a website,' said Sharova.

The majority of foreigners believe that all Indian movies are made by Bollywood, but Sharova cleared that some of the regional film industries like Tollywood and Kollywood were doing better than ever.

In her post, she also spoke about tourist places in India and overcrowding in trains. "There are many more that are no less impressive. My personal top list includes: Hampi, Ellora and Ajanta Caves, Forts of Rajasthan, and many more I haven't seen," she wrote.

Sharova also touched upon the misconceptions surrounding arranged marriage, architectural heritage, luxury travel and the festivals celebrated in the country.



'We aren't perfect but...'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users agreed with Sharova's assessment, stating India may not be perfect, but it wasn't anywhere near as bad as portrayed by trolls.

"Thank you for putting it out there! We aren't perfect, but we're one of the most beautiful lands to be in!" said one user, while another added: "Food stereotypes - naan and butter chicken are the only foods that Indians eat regularly."

A third commented: "India is doing great in many things compared to other countries. But sadly, most people will only see the bad side."

A fourth said: "Thanks for pointing out the positives out there. India has many flaws but there are things to be appreciated."

In a previous video, Sharova shared some of the "strange" habits that she had adopted while living in the country. From eating fennel seeds/cardamom after each meal to folding hands instead of a handshake, Sharova said these habits had become a part of her Indian lifestyle.