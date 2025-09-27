Russian Tourist Catches Indian Man Littering At Attari-Wagah Border. Video Viral

A video shared on Instagram by Russian tourist Ameana Finds has ignited a heated debate on civic sense in the country. The footage shows a man openly littering during the Attari-Wagah border ceremony, prompting Ameana Finds to post the video with the caption, "Why are some people like this?" The post quickly gained traction and started a widespread public discussion.

In the video, an elderly man can be seen eating an ice cream. However, instead of throwing away the wrapper in a dustbin, the man takes it out and throws it in front of him before carefully nudging it under the seat in front of him.

The man repeats the action several times as Ms Finds captures it on his device before giving a disapproving look.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Indian Employee Quits Startup 9 Days After Joining: 'I Needed Peace'

'We are sorry..'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly two million views and hundreds of comments, with a section of Indians apologising for the lack of civic sense in the public, whilst others stated that it was purely an awareness issue.

"Omg babe, this annoyed me so much in India. I saw someone throw a tin foil lunch box out the train window," said one user, while another added: "We are sorry for such behaviour. Civic Sense is much needed in our country!!"

A third commented: "Civic sense is a big issue in India but I am hopeful that the next generations will bring change. India's Gen Z is very Western-influenced. Hopefully they will pick up civic sense too."

A fourth said: "It's so easy to turn this into a racial or cultural thing. But it is purely an educational thing. I personally do not litter because I was taught at school not to litter. I can still remember the lesson in second grade, being taught not to be a "litter bug." It has nothing to do with my race or culture."

The video has sparked calls for stricter enforcement of cleanliness rules and heavier fines for those caught littering. Despite the current NDA administration launching the Swachh Bharat initiative 11 years ago, the lack of civic sense remains a big bottleneck in the success of the campaign.