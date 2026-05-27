Rs 85,000 For A Minimal Lifestyle? IIT Scholar's NCR Expense Estimate Sparks Debate

A viral social media post by an IIT PhD scholar has reignited debate over the rising cost of living in Delhi-NCR, with many users discussing how difficult it has become for middle-class families to manage expenses in the region. Mishra Dev, a scholar at IIT, sparked the conversation after claiming that even a minimalist two-person household in NCR would require between Rs 85,000 and Rs 95,000 per month to cover basic living costs.

In his post on X, Dev said he struggled to understand how couples manage to live in NCR on monthly incomes of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. According to him, even a modest lifestyle now comes with significant expenses due to rising rents, groceries, transport costs and other essentials.

"Cost of living in NCR is insane. I am not able to crunch numbers how a couple can live within 50-60k a month. How people who are not making 1lakh/month are able to meet the expenses. I am kind of a minimalist and cost of living a bare minimum life is 85-95k each month for two," the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

His estimate quickly drew reactions online, with many users sharing their own experiences of managing household budgets in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon.

One user recalled being shocked by rental prices while searching for flats in Noida, saying they came across two-bedroom apartments costing Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 per month excluding maintenance charges. Another Delhi resident said his family of three already spends nearly Rs 70,000 a month despite living in a house owned by their family, adding that expenses are expected to rise further over time.

At the same time, several users argued that lifestyle choices and spending habits matter just as much as the city itself. Some pointed out that people continue to survive in Gurgaon on budgets as low as Rs 30,000 a month, while others said even Rs 3 lakh may not feel enough depending on individual expectations.

One user wrote, "How come not a single person in comments mentioned insurance. 10k+ per month for life/health/car insurance. No meds, seems koi bimar nahi hota. Bache mat kar lena nahi to 20k+ school n xtra skate/art/tennis/basketball classes + tution."

Another said, "The cost of living increasing everywhere but salaries aren't." A third added, "There are people living in Gurgaon at 30K a month. And for some even 3L won't be enough. It's not the city, it's your expenses that you have to manage."