Rs 80,000 In India, Less In Vietnam: Viral Post On Travel Cost Sparks Debate

A social media post comparing the cost of domestic travel in India with an overseas holiday in Vietnam has triggered widespread discussion online about the challenges facing India's tourism industry.

The post, shared on X by user Pankaj Arora, described how one of his colleagues was planning a four-day holiday in the hills but eventually decided to travel abroad after comparing costs.

According to the post, the traveller initially looked at popular tourist destinations in India, where hotel rooms were priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 18,000 per night. Taxi expenses were estimated at between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per day, while return flight tickets for a couple were expected to cost around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

The total estimated budget for the domestic holiday was between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000, the post claimed.

However, after exploring international options, the traveller reportedly chose Vietnam. According to the post, discounted return flights were available, while clean hotels located near tourist attractions cost between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per night. The post also highlighted Vietnam's public transport system, affordable food and tourist-friendly infrastructure.

"As a result, he spent less money abroad than he would have spent travelling within India," Mr Arora wrote.

The post argued that India's tourism sector needs to address concerns beyond the natural beauty of its destinations. It suggested that affordability, infrastructure, cleanliness and overall visitor experience play a crucial role in attracting travellers.

The post has since prompted debate on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences of domestic and international travel costs and discussing ways to improve India's tourism competitiveness.



One user described hotel pricing at popular destinations as being driven by a "greed-based algorithm." Another pointed out that Indian tourism could flourish if hotel and flight rates were more reasonable. A third user noted a clear shift post-Covid, saying domestic travel demand has surged significantly, and destinations that were once affordable have become considerably more expensive.