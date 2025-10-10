Rs 8 Crore Buffalo <i>'Vidhayak'</i> Becomes Star Attraction At Farmers' Fair In Meerut

A buffalo of Murrah breed, named Vidhayak by its owner and Padma Shri awardee Narendra Singh from Haryana, became the star attraction at the farmers' fair held at IIMT University in Meerut. Valued at an astonishing Rs 8 crore, the buffalo drew massive crowds, with visitors travelling from far and wide just to catch a glimpse of the prized animal.

The name Vidhayak translates to "Member of the Legislative Assembly," and the buffalo certainly lived up to the title by becoming the centre of attention at the event. Attendees were seen capturing photos and videos, expressing amazement at both his size and value.

Vidhayak is no ordinary buffalo, he's a purebred Murrah known for his superior genetics, high milk yield, and robust build, all contributing to his massive valuation. His owner earns several lakhs annually by selling the buffalo's semen, which is in high demand due to its excellent breeding quality. Several offers have been made by interested buyers, but Singh has firmly declined to sell.

Singh revealed that Vidhayak is raised on a premium diet, including almonds, cashews, ghee, mustard oil, and 8-10 litres of milk daily. The buffalo has remained undefeated for two consecutive years, winning overall champion titles at major livestock competitions.

Last year, Vidhayak secured first place at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University in Meerut, impressing judges and spectators alike. Competing against top-quality livestock from across the region, he dominated the field with unmatched strength and presence.

Although the fair has ended, Vidhayak continues to be the talk of the town. Among the many animals showcased, none could rival his fame or performance, cementing his reputation as a true champion.