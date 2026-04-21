Rs 2.72 Lakh Fee For Kindergarten Sparks Debate: 'It's Going Out Of Control'

Education in India, particularly in metro cities, has become increasingly expensive, with skyrocketing school fees burdening parents. Social media users were left stunned after a screenshot of the Rs 2.72 lakh annual fee structure for an academic year at the kindergarten level went viral, reigniting the intense debate over how inaccessible quality education is becoming for the average parent.

Parents looking to get their child admitted to the school would have to fork out a one-time admission charge of Rs 48,000. This includes a non-refundable admission fee of Rs 15,000 and a refundable caution deposit of Rs 33,000.

In addition to this, the annual school fee came to around Rs 2,24,718. The amount covers tuition fees, library charges and gymkhana expenses. However, the fee did not include costs such as transport, school shoes and socks, cafeteria charges and other miscellaneous expenses, meaning the overall cost could be even higher.

2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yEucagf88C — Sakshi (@Sakshi50038) April 19, 2026

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Social Media Reactions

The post left many parents reeling, as it highlighted the growing inaccessibility of quality schooling even for middle and upper-middle-class families. However, others argued that education is a free market, and parents can choose institutions according to their means.

"This is clearly going out of control. Wtf is govt doing why no regulations to control this fee hike," said one user, while another added: "I am so done with this country bro, we are so cooked. Imagine the amount of money we'd save if education was free like many countries here."

A third commented: "It's not the school's fault, it's the foolishness of those idiots who send their children to such expensive schools instead of teaching them at home."

A fourth said: "And I've interacted with the teachers of one of such school, believe me they are not any better than the teachers of a government school where there is almost zero fees for the students."