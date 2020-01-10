Royals Vs Raichands: Prince Harry, Meghan Saga Leads To Funny 'K3G' Jokes

Royals Vs Raichands: Prince Harry, Meghan Saga Leads To Funny 'K3G' Jokes

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as 'senior' royals - a move seen by many as the couple's attempt to distance themselves from the royal family - has generated shockwaves on social media. To many Bollywood fans, however, the storyline sounded quite familiar. Since the Duke and Duchess made their shock announcement on Wednesday, Twitter has been flooded with people reminded of the plot of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Karan Johar movie - where the eldest son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) splits from his powerful family after marrying a woman of his choice - has cultivated a loyal fan following since its release. With news of Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior royals, work to become financially independent, and split their time between UK and North America, these fans can't help but draw parallels to the storyline of K3G.

On Wednesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement that they would be "stepping back" as senior royals, adding that they wanted to become financially independent. But the Queen and other members of the family were said to be "hurt" by their decision. According to some reports, the royal family only received the statement 10 minutes before it was released to the world.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly ordered all four royal households of the UK to find "workable solutions" to the crisis with Prince Harry and Meghan.

