Researchers Claim 'Alien' DNA In Humans Might Be Inserted Into Our Genes

Researchers have made bizarre claims, stating that they have found that aliens might have abducted humans and inserted genes into their DNA, which caused humanity to undergo genetic transformation, the New York Post reported.

"Humanity may be undergoing genetic transformation," lead researcher Dr Max Rempel, the founder and CEO of the DNA Resonance Research Foundation, told the Daily Mail.

The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, asserts that the process of aliens abducting humans and inserting genes into human DNA might have affected millions of humans.

For the study, the researchers analysed DNA from both ordinary people and those who claim they were abducted by "aliens".

During the experiment, the researchers studied 581 complete families from the 1,000 Genomes Project found that 'large sequences' of DNA in 11 families appeared to match neither parent.

As per the report, Rempel also studied 23andMe results from individuals who claim that they were abducted by the aliens. The findings apparently revealed that some families showed evidence of non-parental markers.

"No conclusive evidence yet, because we need better datasets, which are available only on approval. That takes time and effort," Rempel added as he noted that his findings are preliminary.

Rempel says his work has been driven by genuine scientific curiosity, emphasising the need for high-quality and non-cultured genetic data to avoid artefacts caused by cell culturing.

"Most public DNA databases contain old data from cultured cells. Culturing can produce genomic changes, so we cannot treat these results as proof," he said.

The scientists also claim that there's a possibility that people with neurodivergent traits, such as autism, ADHD and Asperger's, could potentially carry these genetic insertions. However, this is just an assumption.

Horizontal Gene Transfer (HGT)

There's also discussion around Horizontal Gene Transfer (HGT), where genes are transferred between organisms in the same environment, not just through ancestral lineage.

Studies suggest humans have acquired genes from microorganisms, with some research indicating humans have around 145 "alien" genes not passed down from ancestors.