Reporter Says She Tried To Contact Dead Man For Comment. Video Is Viral

Sara Welch's on-air blunder has led to many jokes and memes.

An old video of a US news reporter recently resurfaced on Twitter and has gone viral with hilarious reactions, memes and jokes. Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'.

In a video, she said: "We tried to reach out to the man who died in this pursuit. They were unavailable for comment. Back to you."

Moments after video resurfaced on Twitter, netizens started trolling the reporter for the gaffe. A person with a username @yashar posted that video from his account with a caption: "When I say I nearly passed out from laughing..."

When I say I nearly passed out from laughing... pic.twitter.com/TJgpLocqrL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 16, 2019

People on social media are trolling Welch for making an insensitive comment while covering the news.

"It would've been weirder if he actually gave a comment," one user tweeted.

Another user wrote on twitter: "This just proves these people just read what's in front of them without thinking." "If you died laughing she might interview you," another tweet read.

A social media user named @JohnOSullivan36 tweeted: "What the hell is she smoking? How is she a

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.