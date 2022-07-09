'Repeat The Line': US President Joe Biden Mocked For Teleprompter Gaffe

Joe Biden made the gaffe in a speech on Friday. (AFP File Photo)

US President Joe Biden was mocked on social media for a mistake he made during a speech. Mr Biden made the gaffe while speaking about protecting women's reproductive rights on Friday.

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so-end of quote, repeat the line. Women are not without electoral and, or, political-let me be precise: not and, or-or political power," Biden said during his address.

Bruh, dude is a mess.



"Repeat the line." pic.twitter.com/hT4II0WnZi — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 8, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced online, social media users pointed out that the US President read the speaker notes telling him where the quote had ended and a note instructing him to repeat it.

"Somebody make it stop," said a user on Twitter. "America out of 260 million population are you sure he was the best man for the job," said another.

"And THIS guy has the NUCLEAR LAUNCH CODES," read another tweet.

As the video of the President's gaffe went viral, Assistant Press Secretary at the White House, Emilie Simons, tried to correct the record saying, ""No. He said, 'let me repeat the line'," she said.

But a number of Twitter users accused the White House staffer of lying.

"Everyone can see the video and hear what he said, yet you are lying about it. Do you think 1984 was an instruction manual?" Florida Governon Ron DeSantis' spokeswoman Christine Pushaw tweeted.

"Lol. No he didn't," Heritage Foundation's John Cooper added.

Mr Biden later signed an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned the Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion.

Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from supporters, particularly progressives, to take action after the landmark decision, which upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.