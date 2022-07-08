Joe Biden Moves To 'Protect Patient Privacy' After US' Abortion Ruling

The US Supreme Court ended the right to abortion on June 25. (File)

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on abortion Friday that among other things aims to protect the privacy of women seeking to end a pregnancy, the White House said.

Biden has been sharply criticized by his own party for not doing more to help women after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the federal right to abortion.

Biden will sign an order that, among other steps, aims to "protect patient privacy, including by addressing the transfer and sales of sensitive health-related data, combatting digital surveillance related to reproductive health care services," the White House said.

