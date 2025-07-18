"Refreshing And Beautiful": NCERT's New Textbooks For Classes 6-8 Receive Internet's Approval

The new Social Science textbooks for classes 6 to 8, published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), have received the seal of approval from the internet for showcasing the country's history through the right lens. The overhaul comes in the backdrop of demands about decolonising the textbooks, with the previous iterations seemingly overemphasising colonial perspectives and playing down India's glorious, rich past.

A social media user named Star Boy Tarun took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their review of the newly released books, stating it was 'refreshing and beautiful' to go through the new curriculum.

"The new Social Science books for Classes 6 to 8 are truly a delight. The Class 8 book is still not available on their site, but I have read Class 6 and 7 books and really loved them. Here are some key takeaways," wrote the user.

Both class 6 and 7 Social Science books are titled, Exploring Society: India and Beyond and are available to the students in the 2025-26 academic cycle.

Talking about the takeaways from the book, the OP highlighted that the book talks about "ancient history of India from Rig Veda" and even mentions its old name.

"Name of Bharat and Jambu Dweep. Books talk about ancient history of India from Rig Veda and Sapta Sindhu name. Chapter also gives reference of Vishnu Puran for the name Bharat," wrote the user, adding that the books mention Veda, Vedic Gods and Upanishads.

"There is a dedicated chapter related to cultural roots of India which talks about Hindu, Bodh and Jain culture."

The books also include chapters on India's sacred rivers and mountains, highlighting their cultural and religious significance for the people.

"My followers know that I've always been a critic of the Modi govt when it comes to education, but I must admit, this change feels refreshing and beautiful," the user added.

'NCERT has finally...'

As of the last updates, the post had garnered nearly 800,000 views, thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with the majority happy with the changes made by the government.

"Maybe, this will start cleansing India of the false narratives of our own history, seeded by the past Marxist historians," said one user, while another added: "Wow. Finally. I truly appreciate this. Makes me want to go back and sit on the bench again."

A third commented: "NCERT has finally begun the process of teaching real Bharatiya [Indian] history to our kids."

A fourth said: "In my opinion, this is gonna be the single most effective feat of the Modi Government since 2014."