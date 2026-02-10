Redditor Moves To Delhi From Mumbai, Calls It A 'Massive Lifestyle Upgrade'

A Redditor has sparked a social media debate after claiming they experienced a "massive lifestyle upgrade" following a move from Mumbai to Delhi. The user expressed shock at the stark difference in living standards between the two metropolitan cities, stating that Delhi offered superior quality homes at a fraction of the cost, allowing them to save significantly more money than they did in Mumbai.

The user said they did not expect such a dramatic change when they initially decided to come to Delhi.

"I recently shifted from Mumbai to Delhi NCR and the difference in lifestyle has honestly surprised me. I'm a bachelor earning around Rs. 1.4 L per month. In Mumbai, I was living in a decent 1BHK and paying close to Rs 40K just in rent. It was fine, but it never really felt like I was living comfortably for what I was paying," the user wrote.

After finding a 'great 1 BHK option' in the Rs 20-25k range in Delhi, the user said the overall quality of housing for the price felt like a huge upgrade.

"The roads are wider and commuting feels easier, and even daily expenses like househelp and healthcare are more affordable. In Mumbai I was saving around Rs 40–50K a month, but here I'm able to save around Rs 75K while living more comfortably. Metro is also significantly better and can take me anywhere in Delhi."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Delhi Is Miles Better'

As the post went viral, the majority of social media users agreed with the individual's assessment, adding that the overall quality of life in Delhi was better, bar the pollution.

"Delhi is miles better than Mumbai, it's a fact, but people don't like to believe it out of their inflated egos and perception!" said one user, while another added: "Once you get used to the Delhi space, you wouldn't want to live in Mumbai. Only pollution is holding Delhi back."

A third commented: "Mumbai is overhyped by people who have generational wealth and get 1 lakh as pocket money from home despite earning."

A fourth said: "You are absolutely spot on. When I shifted from Mumbai to Delhi. I experienced the same. In 2017, my salary was 87k, and I used to share an old 2 bhk in Mahim with 3 others and pay 15k. When I shifted to Delhi NCR, I was sharing a 4 bhk with three others, with my single room at 10k. A three times bigger flat with better society and amenities. Also Delhi metro is one of the best."