Real Or Ragebait? Internet Fumes Over Woman Driving Scooter With Infant In Storage Carrier

A shocking video from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing a woman placing a baby inside the storage compartment of her scooter before riding away. The clip has triggered widespread concern and debate online, with many questioning the child's safety and urging authorities to take action.

In the video, the woman can be seen opening the scooter's under-seat storage space and carefully placing the infant inside. After shutting the seat, at which point the baby is no longer visible, the woman is seen riding away on the scooter. The exact location and time of the incident have not been confirmed, but the clip has been widely circulated across social media platforms.

A woman puts her infant child inside the storage carrier below the seat in scorching heat and drives off.



In any other country, This woman would be arrested and her child would be taken in protective care.



Some people don't deserve to be parents.pic.twitter.com/pesac1LGse — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) March 12, 2026

The footage quickly drew strong reactions from users, many of whom described the act as extremely irresponsible and risky and called it a case of careless parenting. Several users pointed out that the confined space inside a scooter's storage compartment is not designed to carry a person, especially a baby. They raised concerns about the lack of ventilation, the possibility of suffocation, and the danger posed if the scooter were to suddenly brake or meet with an accident.

Many social media users called on local authorities to identify the woman and counsel her about child safety. Some also stressed the importance of spreading awareness about safe ways to travel with infants on two-wheelers.

Others slammed it as a desperate bid for online fame, saying the stunt was staged just to rack up views.

One user wrote, "People are doing anything for reels. Well, there's a cut right when she sits on the scooty, so I hope she takes him out immediately. But such behavior should not be promoted."

Another commented, "Heartbreaking." Poverty & scorching heat force desperate choices on naive mothers with zero support. Shaming won't save children; real welfare, safe transport & protection will. Stand with the vulnerable!"

"Idk, I'm not. This must be just a rage bait video, as the video is not even complete," a third said.

A fourth added, "Social media clout has made some people forget the basics of parenting."