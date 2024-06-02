5 Men Arrested For Attacking Woman, Her 2 Daughter In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Five men on Sunday attacked a woman and her two daughters with stones in Anand Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a police official said.

The woman, Sanjubai, and her daughters Aditi and Palak sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, the official said, adding they are out of danger.

"Chetan Parmar, Santosh Pagare, Golu Parmar, Shiva and one more person have been arrested. They have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences. Initial probe has revealed the incident took place over a tract of land near a government colony on which the victims were allegedly squatting," Additional Superintendent of Police TS Baghel said.

The woman and her daughters said they were attacked for filming the accused men selling contraband in the area in order to report it to the police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)