Raksha Bandhan 2024: Muhurat Time And History Of The Festival

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sisters tie rakhi around their brothers wrists.

Raksha Bandhan also referred to as the festival of Rakhi, is celebrated annually to mark the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan - generally in August. This year, it falls on August 19.

Sisters pray for their brothers' health and prosperity on this day and tie rakhi, or thread, around their wrists. In addition, sisters apply tilaks on their brother's foreheads and exchange presents and sweets among themselves.

Muhurat Time

Raksha Bandhan 2024 Muhurat: Drik Panchang states that the thread ceremony would begin at 1:30 pm and will go on for seven hours and 48 minutes, ending at 9:08 pm on August 19.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time- 01:30 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha- 09:51 pm to 10:53 am

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 10:53 am to 12:37 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:04 am on August 19

Purnima Tithi Ends - 11:55 pm on August 19

History

Raksha Bandhan, which means "safety" and "bond" in literal translation, honours the special relationship between siblings. Hindu mythology states that during the time of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna inadvertently cut his finger while using the Sudarshan chakra. Draupadi covered the wound with a piece of cloth. Lord Krishna was touched by her deed and responded by promising to keep her safe from any harm. During the Chirharan incident, when the Kauravas tried to shame and dishonour Draupadi, Lord Krishna appeared and protected her from humiliation when no one else could.

Wishes

This Raksha Bandhan, I would like to tell you that your presence in my life is the biggest blessing. You are not just my brother but also my friend, who stood by me through thick and thin. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan! As I celebrate our bond, I thank you for the love and support. You are more than my sister-truly, you are my best friend.

A happy Raksha Bandhan to someone who is not just my sibling but my biggest ally. Your love and support are my pillars, strengthening me from within.

May the threads of Rakhi strengthen the bond we share. A very happy Raksha Bandhan to my brother, my protector, and my friend.

I wish you a happy Raksha Bandhan, partner-in-mischief, because you never leave my back. May the bond that we share stay as unbreakable as the thread we share today.