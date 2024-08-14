Raksha Bandhan 2024: Unique Ways To Celebrate With Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The festival falls on August 19.

Raksha Bandhan also referred to as the festival of Rakhi, is celebrated annually to mark the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated in the month of Shravan - generally in August. This year, it falls on August 19. On this occasion, sisters tie a thread, known as rakhi, on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their good health and prosperity. Sisters also apply tilak on their brother's forehead and they exchange sweets and gifts with each other.

Here are some unique ways to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024:

Plan a family trip

Make the most of the long weekend and plan a family trip with your siblings and family to celebrate the festival. You can choose a location based on your convenience and the weather. It could also be a family favourite getaway or a new place which you can explore. Sisters can tie their brother a rakhi during this outing, making it different from the routine. The trip will provide a much-needed respite from your routine and allow you some family time amid your busy schedule.

Play games or watch a movie

Play games with your siblings all day long, such as ludo, snakes and ladders, Monopoly and UNO. Outdoor sports like cricket, tennis, football and badminton can also be considered. To keep it simple and fun, you can go watch a movie in a theatre with your siblings on Raksha Bandhan. You can choose to see a movie with a Raksha Bandhan theme or one about siblings. Otherwise, make some popcorn and indulge in binge-watching some OTT shows at home.

Throw a party

Siblings are typically the sole family members to come together on holidays, festivals, anniversaries, and weddings. Thus, enjoy Rakhi to the fullest and make sure your siblings have a blast. Hosting a celebration for them on Raksha Bandhan is one method. Order their food and make their preferred beverage to have a great evening.

Order their favourite food if they live away

There are many ways to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, but occasionally siblings who don't live together can't join in the fun, and you can't even make their favourite dish. In such cases, place an order for them from a top-rated restaurant. They will be thrilled.