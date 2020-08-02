Raksha Bandhan 2020: Popular Rakhi Designs

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here are some popular rakhi designs.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much fervour in India. It is a day to let your siblings know how much they mean to you, despite all the bickering you may engage in. The word Raksha Bandhan translates to 'protection' and 'bond' - and this festival is when siblings promise to love and protect each other. On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread known as rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. Brothers, in turn, promise to protect their sisters. This year, Rakhi will be celebrated on Monday, August 3.

Every year, thousands of different rakhi designs flood the market before the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Siblings spend a lot of time deciding on the best ones, and to help make the decision easier for you, here is a list of popular rakhi designs:

Cartoon Rakhi

Cartoon rakhis are always a hit, especially among younger children. Today, there are a number of rakhis with cartoon characters available in the market - from Chhota Bheem to Doraemon to Tom and Jerry. Simply choose your brother's favourite cartoon character and delight him on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Take a look at some of the options available here.

Personalised Photo Rakhi

After the festival of Raksha Bandhan is over, a rakhi is usually taken off and forgotten. Wouldn't it be nice to give your brother or sister a rakhi that they can display? A personalised rakhi will allow them to do just that. If you are looking for a special gift, consider giving your sibling a rakhi with a picture of the two of you together that they are sure to cherish.

Look at some options available here.

Fridge Magnet Rakhi

Why go for a regular rakhi when you could delight your siblings with a rakhi that can be re-used as a fridge magnet. Today, many rakhis come with magnets so they can be used after the festival is over as well.

Take a look at one such option here.

Plantable Rakhi

Love gardening? Or simply want to lead a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle? The perfect way to do that is with an eco-friendly rakhi that can be planted. Yes! Many people today are opting for rakhis that come with seeds and can safely be planted afterwards. Won't it be lovely for your sibling to see a plant that will always remind them of you?

You can look at some available options here.

Gemstone Rakhi

If you are looking for something a bit more elegant this Raksha Bandhan, opt for a beautiful gemstone rakhi that your siblings are sure to love. From druzy stones to semi-precious ones, these elegant rakhis make for great gifts that can be worn again and again.

Look at some options here.

Alphabet Rakhi

This Rakhi, let your brother know you are thinking of him by sending him a rakhi with his initials. Alphabet rakhis are a lovely way to send something customized and special to your siblings.

A look at some alphabet rakhis here.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, Time, Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 AM to 09:26 PM

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 04:38 PM

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 07:13 PM to 09:26 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 PM on Aug 02, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 PM on Aug 03, 2020

How are you celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year? Let us know using the comments section.