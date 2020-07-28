Raksha Bandhan 2020: Happy Rakhi Making At Home

Happy Rakhi 2020: Make your own rakhis at home this year

Raksha Bandhan 2020: This year Rakhi has to be special. You can't let the pandemic play spoilsport. So, get creative and instead of hopping from shop to shop buying rakhis and gifts, make them at home. Not only will it save you from exposing yourself to the coronavirus infection, you can also add a personal touch to the band of love that you will tie on your brother's wrist on August 3.

Similarly, all you brothers out there - surprise your sister with a gift that you have made yourself. Go on, there is still time to make rakhis and gifts, and make this Raksha Bandhan memorable!

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here's how you can make rakhis at home

Rakhis can be made easily at home with stuff lying around. Basic things you need are colourful threads or wool, satin ribbons, decorative items such as beads, sequins, tassels, coloured paper,

glue and a pair of scissors.

Rakhi with a photo: Select a nice picture of the two of you. Paste it on a piece of thick paper or cardboard and cut into a square or round shape. Decorate with beads of whatever you fancy and stick it firmly with glue on a ribbon. And there you have a rakhi to remember!

Cartoon rakhis: Choose your brother's favourite cartoon character and follow the procedure given above. You can make a really funny one with bits of wool as whiskers for Top Cat or Lion King.

Floral rakhis: Now, what you have learnt in your art and craft class in school will be of help. Make small flowers with coloured papers and secure them on a satin ribbon with needle and thread. Leave enough ribbon either side so that you can tie comfortably.

Rakhis with beads: Take few strands of coloured wool and make a plait by interlacing them. Stick coloured beads and stick on the plait. You can make the woolen plait as thick or as thin as you want.

Look up on the Internet, you will find numerous rakhi making ideas.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, Time, Muhurat

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 AM to 09:26 PM

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 04:38 PM

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 07:13 PM to 09:26 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 PM on Aug 02, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 PM on Aug 03, 2020

According to drikpanchang.com, the best time to tie rakhi is the 'aparahna' or afternoon but if that's not possible, 'pradosh' or the evening is also suitable.

Have a safe and Happy Rakhi 2020!