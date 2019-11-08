Prince Harry And Meghan Share Details Of Life With Six-Month-Old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed details of life with their six-month-old son, Archie. The couple met military families at Windsor's Broom Farm Community Centre two days ago, reports Daily Mail. It was while interacting with the families that Prince Harry and Meghan revealed that at the age of six months, Archie is beginning to crawl and has his first two teeth.

BBC reports that one mother who was present at the event described Meghan as a "normal mum" who discussed weaning and crawling with them.

The Duchess of Sussex was filmed speaking about Archie's teething as she greeted children outside the community centre. "Look at all your good teeth," she said to one smiling toddler.

"Archie just got two teeth. Two tiny ones, right there," she then added, pointing to the middle of her own bottom row.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, praised the military families and service personnel who often stay away from home, saying: "I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much as they change so quickly."

Snippets from the event were shared on Instagram by Sussex Royal, Harry and Meghan's official Instagram account:

Archie's birth in May had grabbed headlines around the world, generating a lot of interest. More details about the royal baby were revealed to Us Weekly by a source two days ago. "He's a strong baby and you can tell he's super smart," the source was quoted as saying. "He can sit up without support and roll over, and he's almost crawling. He can't talk yet, but he's trying!"

