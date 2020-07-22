Prince George Smiles Wide In Pics Released On His 7th Birthday

Prince George photographed by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge (AFP)

Britain's Prince George is turning seven - and to mark the occasion, his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have released two new birthday portraits in what has become a tradition of sorts for the three Cambridge children. The pictures were taken by Prince George's mother, Kate - who has earlier showed off her photography skills with other birthday portraits of her children, George, Charlotte and Louis. The first picture, which was also shared on Instagram by the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal, shows the young royal flashing a gap-toothed grin for the camera. He is seen dressed in a dark green polo shirt in the picture.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow," said a statement released by Kensington Palace, according to CNN.

The second picture shows the young royal dressed in a camouflage T-shirt and standing outdoors.

Photo Credit: AFP

According to the BBC, the pictures were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month, most likely at their Norfolk home, where the family has reportedly been self-quarantining amid the pandemic.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the young royal has been spotted multiple times along with his siblings as they applauded healthcare workers during UK's weekly Clap for Carers initiative.

In June, the three siblings were also photographed with their father, Prince William, in pictures released on the occasion of his birthday.

George was born on July 22, 2013. After his birth, his parents - Prince William and Kate - stepped out to announce his full name, George Alexander Louis. He is the great-grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and third in line to the throne.