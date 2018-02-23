PM Modi's 'Kaan Ki Baat' With Children

Those who follow the PM's pictures - and even those who don't - are familiar with the ear-pulling.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 23, 2018 17:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi's 'Kaan Ki Baat' With Children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his daughter

New Delhi:  Hours before his bilateral meeting with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his welcome and a delightful throwback photo featuring the Canadian Prime Minister's nine-year-old daughter Ella-Grace Margaret. In the photo, Mr Modi is seen playfully pulling the little girl's ears as she smiles ear to ear.

"I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace," PM Modi tweeted.
 
The 46-year-old Canadian Prime Minister replied in a tweet that his daughter "remembers it well".

Comments
Close [X]
This morning, when Justin Trudeau and his family finally met PM Modi for a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, there were namastes, handshakes and even bear hugs. There was no ear pulling but Ella-Grace Margaret greeted PM Modi with a hug.
 
Those who follow the PM's pictures - and even those who don't - are familiar with the ear-pulling.

In 2016, actor Akshay Kumar posted a photo of the Prime Minister pulling his son Aarav's ears. The actor was attending the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam with wife Twinkle Khanna and son. None of them seemed to mind the ear-pulling.
 
Eight-year-old bravery award recipient Ripa Das beamed with joy as she posed with the PM pulling her ears.
 
modi pulling ears

PM Modi with bravery award recipient Ripa Das in 2015

During his trip to Japan in 2014, PM Modi was seen holding the ears of a little boy at the Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) Temple in Kyoto.
 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital for bilateral talks today. His meeting with PM Modi comes at the end of a week-long visit to India. The Trudeaus have been photographed across the country in colourful and often coordinated Indian attire, their hands folded in namastes. The photos have been both admired and scoffed at on social media.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Justin Trudeau in IndiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................