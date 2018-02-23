PM Modi's 'Kaan Ki Baat' With Children

"I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace," PM Modi tweeted.
The 46-year-old Canadian Prime Minister replied in a tweet that his daughter "remembers it well".
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi receives Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau & his family at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/g1rxUiNAu1— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018
Those who follow the PM's pictures - and even those who don't - are familiar with the ear-pulling.
In 2016, actor Akshay Kumar posted a photo of the Prime Minister pulling his son Aarav's ears. The actor was attending the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam with wife Twinkle Khanna and son. None of them seemed to mind the ear-pulling.
Proud moment in a father's life, when the Prime Minister pulls your son's ear in jest & calls him a good boy ;) pic.twitter.com/0NWRyDtWh6— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2016
Eight-year-old bravery award recipient Ripa Das beamed with joy as she posed with the PM pulling her ears.
Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi visiting the Kinkaku-ji Temple, in Kyoto, Japan #NaMoInJapanpic.twitter.com/pPeIhQqvHY— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 31, 2014
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital for bilateral talks today. His meeting with PM Modi comes at the end of a week-long visit to India. The Trudeaus have been photographed across the country in colourful and often coordinated Indian attire, their hands folded in namastes. The photos have been both admired and scoffed at on social media.
