Pothole Covered By Couch In Bengaluru, Internet Jokes "What An Idea"

Days after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised Bengaluru's poor civic infrastructure, a Reddit user's viral post has further highlighted the city's problems. The post, which has garnered significant attention, shows a dangerous pothole near KR Road, large enough to swallow a bike, covered by a couch, much to the disbelief and amusement of social media users.

"The couch has been placed by a shopkeeper who wasn't using it, I assume. The pothole is about half a foot hollow and is wide enough for a biker to fall inside with his bike, if he does," the user wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

The user added that the traffic police placed a barricade and cones to inform people about the pothole, but nothing else was done to fix the big hole.

"People just happen to avoid the pothole and move on, even the people who do business right next door just seem to be moving trucks next to it, but never complain or try to get the pothole filled," the user wrote, adding that they had filed an official complaint.

"Now, I don't blame them, they have their work and their schedules. But what I believe is that a few people raising a complaint in unison has a higher chance of being solved. I have raised a complaint on the Namma Bengaluru (Sahaya portal) app, but there has been no response or action. I honestly don't have much expectation from BBMP (or GBA now) to solve the issue."

'What An Idea'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users joked and posted sarcastic comments, stating that modern problems required such solutions.

"That is like doing chemotherapy for cold. But it is something I guess, some kind of protection," said one user while another added: "Modern problems require some kind of solution."

A third commented: "What an idea. A two-wheeler hits the couch, the rider falls on the sofa instead of falling on the road. Then comes the shout, 'Cheta, two tea.'"

A fourth said: "That would have been done by a person who fell in that pothole, got frustrated, got something nearby to cover that so another one doesn't fall prey to it."

Notably, after Shaw's criticism, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a veiled dig at her in an X post, writing: “Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let's build it up, together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united!”