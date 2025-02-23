Police Academies In Japan Teaching Make-Up To Male Cadets. Here's Why

A police academy in Japan is teaching its male officers the art of makeup after roping in beauty consultants, according to a report in South China Morning Post. Fukushimaken Keisatsugakko, a police academy located in Fukushima prefecture, started the make-up course in January this year for 60 police cadets, including those who were nearing graduation, leading to significant online attention.

Apart from teaching fundamental make-up techniques, such as using eyebrow pencils, moisturising skin and applying primers, the cadets were also taught grooming skills like trimming eyebrows and hairstyling. Renowned Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido was also roped in to provide high standard of professionalism.

As per Takeshi Sugiura, the vice-principal of the police academy, since police officers frequently engage with various members of the community, it is important to maintain a neat and professional appearance.

"We want to remind students that as both members of society and future police officers, maintaining a proper appearance is crucial," said Mr Sugiura.

One of the male cadets who underwent the training said: "I've never worn make-up before. I believe that being a police officer means often being in the public eye, so I want to ensure that I present myself well before going to work."

The introduction of the course in various academies led to a flurry of responses on Japanese social media with some poking fun while others appreciating the move.

“Now they can throw loose powder into the suspects' eyes to catch them!” said one user, while another added: “This may seem absurd, but isn't it a good idea for both men and women to take the make-up course?”

Japanese police academies traditionally focus on providing physical and legal education to their cadets but the introduction of such innovative courses is being seen as an effort to engage the community with courtesy.

Apart from the academy in Fukushima, another police academy in Yamaguchi has also implemented a similar program, teaching the male cadets to properly clean their faces.