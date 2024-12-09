Experience Japanese School Life For Rs 17,000 In A Unique 'One-Day Student' Scheme

For a price as low as Rs 17,000 (30,000 yen), foreign tourists in Japan can experience the local school culture under a "one-day student" scheme, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The company named Undokaiya has launched the unique programme under which foreign tourists can experience a day as a secondary student, with a plethora of activities ranging from calligraphy, katana fighting and physical education among others on offer. A decommissioned secondary school in Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan has been converted for the novel experience.

It aims to provide tourists with a taste of Japanese schools while boosting tourism in the region. There is no age bar and anyone can come to immerse themselves in the experience. However, only 30 participants are allowed each day.

Notably, the Asian country's school culture is widely popular for its iconic sailor uniforms, vibrant club activities, and strong team spirit as depicted in various manga and anime shows. The visitors will be allowed to wear either the sailor uniform or suit for the opening ceremony. They are then assigned to their classrooms and practice calligraphy in Japanese language class.

Additionally, visitors can wear traditional kimonos, learn to use a katana and also participate in Japanese traditional dance. In between these activities, the school conducts disaster drills, teaching visitors essential emergency response skills like the children are taught. Since Japan is an earthquake-prone country, the visitors are taught about quickly ducking under their desks.

Japan's soft power

During the PE class, the "naughty students" with dyed hair and baseball hats, often depicted in the shows, may disrupt the proceedings and playfully intimidate the tourists, masquerading as students. The rebellious nature of students is part of Japan's Yanki culture -- a subculture that challenges school and social norms.

As the experience nears ends, the visitors are required to participate in classroom clean-up, an integral part of Japan's educational system that instils a sense of responsibility and develops civic sense among the children. After the culmination of all activities, the visitors receive a graduation certificate as a souvenir of the unique experience.

The entire programme is a direct result of Japan's growing soft power -- the manga and anime culture. The country's schools have invited the attention of fans who want to experience how it feels to immerse in the setting where most of their favourite characters develop and go on to have heroic arcs.