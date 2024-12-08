Japan Unveils 'Human Washing Machine' That Can Clean And Dry Your Body In 15 Minutes

Japan, the land of innovation, has introduced a futuristic 'human washing machine,' an AI-powered device capable of washing and drying people within 15 minutes. Developed by the Japanese company Science Co., this innovation called the 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuk' offers a spa-like experience, featuring advanced water jets and microscopic air bubbles for cleaning. The AI system personalises the wash cycle based on the user's skin type and physical metrics, while also playing calming visuals during the process, Japanese publication Ashahi Shimbun reported.

How will it work?

You step into a transparent pod that fills halfway with warm water.

High-speed water jets then release microscopic bubbles that burst upon contact with your skin, dislodging dirt and impurities.

The AI technology monitors your vital signs and adjusts the temperature and pressure of the water jets for maximum comfort.

The machine also focuses on mental well-being. It analyses your emotional state and projects calming visuals onto the interior of the pod to soothe and relax you.

When will it be launched?

Inspired by a similar concept presented in the 1970s by Sanyo Electric, this modernised version is set to debut at the Osaka Expo 2025, where 1,000 attendees will get to experience it firsthand. Following its trial, the machine is expected to enter mass production, promising to revolutionise personal hygiene and relaxation. The company is also planning to release a home-use edition.

The company is already accepting reservations for the automated bathtub on its website.

"We're about 70 per cent there. We plan to offer 1,000 general visitors an opportunity to use it during the expo," said the company chairman, Yasuaki Aoyama, during a lecture last year.