Video: PM Modi Meets 'Binod' And 'Banrakas' From <i>Panchayat</i>, Hilarious Interaction Goes Viral

If you've been following OTT platforms and social media, you're likely familiar with Binod and Bhushan, also known as 'Banrakas', from Panchayat, the popular comedy-drama series created by The Viral Fever (TVF). The show has gained widespread popularity, with its characters and memes becoming widely recognised across households in India and beyond.

In a pleasant surprise for fans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be a viewer of the series. He recently met the actors at an event and shared a video of the interaction on Instagram.

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen greeting actor Durgesh Kumar (who plays Bhushan) and Ashok Pathak (Binod). During the interaction, he humorously asked, "Aur Bhushan, Binod suntan hai ki nahi suntan hai?", loosely meaning, "So Bhushan, does Binod listen to you or not?"

The witty remark, reference to the show's iconic dialogue, and the clever inclusion of Panchayat's official folk theme music in the background immediately took social media by storm. The Prime Minister captioned the reel, "Binod Se Kuch Baatein..." (A few moments with Binod), acknowledging the cultural phenomenon the character has become.

The clip quickly went viral, delighting fans and sparking widespread reactions across social media. The official Instagram page of The Viral Fever (TVF) led the praise, commenting, "Loving this unexpected meet-cute of the year," while another user dubbed it the "most unexpected collab of this year." Highlighting the character's massive leap in popularity, a third user humorously added, "Panchayat to PM house."