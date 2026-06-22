Denied Official Car, Kerala Panchayat Leader Cycles 30 Km To Attend Event

A Communist Party of India (CPI) leader serving as the president of Kerala's Adichanalloor Grama Panchayat cycled nearly 30 kilometres to attend a government function at the Fort Kollam Church after allegedly being denied an official vehicle by the panchayat secretary.

Adichanalloor Grama Panchayat President Jinoji Edward arrived at an event, attended by State Minister Bindu Mishra and Kollam Mayor AK Hafeez, on a bicycle and described it as his "official vehicle" in protest against panchayat secretary Flossie Lass' decision.

Edward alleged that the denial was linked to a recent dispute over a tar-mixing unit functioning in his ward. According to him, he and 21 elected members had protested against the unit, following which the panchayat issued a stop memo to the company through the secretary.

The incident has sparked a fresh tussle between the elected leadership of the panchayat and its administrative machinery.

The CPI leader claimed the secretary's refusal to provide the vehicle was retaliation for his stand on the issue.

"Today I have come to this programme on my official vehicle - this bicycle," Edward said. "The secretary told me this was not an official programme and therefore denied the vehicle. I cycled around 15 kilometres from Adichanalloor to Kollam to register my protest."

He claimed that he cycled back from Kollam to Adinanallor again, taking the total distance to 30 kilometres.

To highlight his grievance, Edward cycled the entire distance to the venue and later submitted a complaint to State Minister Bindu Krishna seeking action.

The panchayat president said he deliberately chose a symbolic protest rather than launching an agitation against the secretary.

The secretary's response to the allegations was not immediately available.