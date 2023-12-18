Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Unfit for Post: CPI(M)

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday has issued the statement and said that Kerala Governor Unfit for Post.

The statement from the party came in the back drop of ongoing controversy over defamatory posters of the Governor being placed in the campus of Calicut University.

CPI(M) in a statement said that the Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, has over-stepped all boundaries with his constant political attacks on the elected state government and his grossly erratic behaviour.

The latest instance is his statement that "There is the beginning of the collapse of the constitutional machinery in the state." Such threats levelled against the state government will be rejected outright by the people of the state, said CPI(M) in a statement.

CPI(M) further said that the Governor is facing protests from students after he packed the nominated seats in the Senates of Kerala and Calicut universities with RSS nominees, misusing his position as Chancellor of these universities.

While the students have the democratic right to protest peacefully, the Governor has sought to blame the Chief Minister for these protests and made insulting references to him.

"This is no way for a person holding the constitutional post of Governor to behave and he has proved himself unworthy of continuing in that post" party said.

Earlier Kerala Chief Minister also criticised the Kerala Governor and accused him of attempting to disrupt the peaceful ambience in the state. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vijayan had said, "Arif Mohammad Khan is making a move to destroy the peaceful ambience of Kerala."

After facing a black-flag protest from members of the SFI, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), the Governor claimed an attempt on his life. However, the Chief Minister said the governor's actions were such that they sparked protests.

Vijayan further accused the governor of allegedly accepting proposals from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which, according to him, resulted in the student protests. The chief minister opposed his actions, calling them "totally wrong."

