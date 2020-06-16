Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Drunk Passenger Breaks Window

An intoxicated woman broke a plane window in China.

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after an intoxicated woman broke a window mid-flight. She was reportedly upset over a failed relationship. The incident occurred last month during a domestic Loong Airlines flight in China, reports The Sun.

Authorities say that 29-year-old Li "lost control of her emotions" on the flight on May 25.

Photos that are being widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo show Ms Li crying on her seat and striking the glass window even as crew members and other passengers tried to restrain and pacify her. She managed to crack the first layer of the aircraft window by punching it repeatedly.

The plane was supposed to travel from Xining to the coastal city of Yancheng in east China. However, the pilot was forced to make an emergency stop in Zhengzhou, the capital of the country's Henan province, after Ms Li broke the window.

According to The Guardian, Zhengzhou police said that she had been dumped by her boyfriend, which led to the outburst. They said that Ms Li had consumed half a litre of the Chinese grain alcohol known as 'baijiu' before boarding the flight. The beverage has an alcohol volume of between 35 to 60 percent.

Luckily, nobody was hurt during the mid-air scare. Crew passengers managed to restrain Ms Li before the plane touched down in Zhengzhou, where she was detained by police.

Her blood alcohol content was measured at 160mg/100ml. Police has not revealed how long Ms Li was remanded in custody for, or whether she will be fined for damaging the aircraft.

In December last year, a drunk man on a flight in Russia was taped to his seat by co-passengers after he reportedly tried to storm the cockpit and acted - according to one person on the flight - like a "wild bear".