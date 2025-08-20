"Found A Job": China's Jobless Turn To 'Pretend Work' To Appear Employed On Social Media

Unemployed Chinese youth are turning to "pretend work" firms, renting shared office spaces to create the illusion of having a job, according to South China Morning Post. This trend, prevalent in major cities, allows individuals to cope with societal pressure and the emotional toll of unemployment. These companies charge between US$4 and US$7 a day, with discounts for monthly subscriptions.

Chen Yingjian, a company owner in Hangzhou, establishes workplace rules and even conducts "pretend interviews". While some clients use the space as a simple co-working environment, others, like a young woman who "worked" for a day, use it to create social media content for family members.

According to SCMP, Ryan, a 25-year-old who has been "working" at a firm for six months, says the routine and sense of security help him cope with being jobless for over a year. He regularly sends "working photos" to his parents to maintain the facade.

One young woman only 'worked' at the company for a day to make footage for her social media account. She took a selfie of herself in the office and sent it to her mother to show that she "had found a proper job".

The popularity of these companies highlights the intense societal pressure in China to be employed. While some critics view paying to "work" as foolish, others find value in the community and resources offered, such as free lunchboxes and coffee.

China's urban youth unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 24 was 15.8% in the first half of 2025. The overall urban unemployment rate was 5.2% during the same period, though the official definition of unemployment only includes those who have actively searched for a job in the last three months.

Many people said on social media that they struggled to find a decently paid job, or even one that allows two days off a week.

Chen Yingjian's pretend work company may also provide an actual job opportunity for people who hit it off with Chen, who runs several other businesses.

"I think it is worth the deal even if just for free internet and air conditioning during summer. It is an even better deal if we meet like-minded people there," one person said.

"I found myself better at focusing in the fake office, but I hope one day I can stop pretending and find a real job," said another.