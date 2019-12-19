Drunk Passenger, Acting Like “Wild Bear”, Taped To Seat During Flight

An unruly passenger was taped to his seat during a flight.

A drunk man on a flight in Russia was taped to his seat by co-passengers after he reportedly tried to storm the cockpit. According to The Mirror, the passenger became disruptive on an S7 Airlines flight from Mineralnye Vody to Novosibirsk on Tuesday.

The man, who has not been named, allegedly became aggressive with the flight attendants and then demanded to have a word with the captain.

When he tried to enter the cockpit, other travellers intervened. They used tape to secure him to an empty seat in the business class section of the plane. According to Fox News, one passenger said the man acted like a "wild bear" during the incident.

A video shared online shows the man, who is in his 50s, hurling abuses while duct-taped to the seat.

The man was arrested for violating public order when the flight landed in Novosibirsk.

In a statement obtained by The Mirror, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Russia said, "Officers brought the man to the police station but he continued his wild behavior. He verbally abused the duty policemen and tried to attack them."

The man is reportedly facing five years in prison.

Last year, an American Airlines was forced to divert after an apparently drunk passenger started doing pull-ups mid-air.