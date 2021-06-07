'It Wasn't A Zoom Call': BBC Anchor Caught Wearing Shorts Under The Desk

BBC newsreader Shaun Ley was filmed wearing shorts under the desk.

Despite all the joys of summer, there can be times when the heat gets excruciating. And wearing work-appropriate clothes that are not conducive to the rising temperatures can be quite a challenge, especially if you also have warm studio lights staring at you. This was exactly the predicament that Shaun Ley, an anchor for the BBC, found himself faced with on the hottest day of the year, so far, in the United Kingdom. As is the norm with most news channels, the anchor was expected to wear a suit while on camera. Given that the weather was too hot for a suit on Wednesday, Mr. Ley found a way to beat the heat.

The anchor chose to wear his suit with a pair of shorts. After all, the camera would only capture him from the waist-up, the choice of clothing seemed like a smart idea. The hack would have worked just fine had it not been for a wide-angle shot of the studio that captured Mr. Ley in his rather creative attire. The outfit choice was up for the world to see just before the anchor dived into a serious discussion on the political scene in Israel.

A screengrab of the anchor sitting at his desk in a suit and pair of shorts while discussing the serious issue went viral on social media, with a large part of the Internet sympathising with Mr. Ley's attempt to work through the heat. Sharing a screenshot of the incident, one user asked whether the world was meant to find out just how Mr. Ley had chosen to style his suit on the hottest day of the year in the UK.

Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out? #bbcnewspic.twitter.com/hzy4euQRY6 — Massimo Pini (@massimopini) June 1, 2021

Many seemed to empathise with the 51- year-old news anchor's ordeal of having to face studio lights on an exceptionally warm day.

It's hot today in London (where Broadcasting House, which is where their newsroom, is located), that's why he's wearing shorts. — Jamie Murphy (@smurph25) June 2, 2021

Some wondered whether he thought he was appearing for a virtual Zoom call

Did someone forget to tell BBC newsreader Shaun Ley that it wasn't a Zoom call? pic.twitter.com/xHA0zfNzXs — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 4, 2021

Some even argued that given that the photo was not clear, he may even have been wearing a kilt, which could be considered formal wear.

You can't really tell. Perhaps it was actually a kilt, which would be perfectly acceptable formal wear ???????????????????????????? — Fazal Majid (@fazalmajid) June 4, 2021

Another user also said that Mr. Ley would not be the only man guilty of this sartorial choice given the number of video calls and meetings one has had to attend in the pandemic.

BBC's Shaun Ley spotted wearing only shorts and deck shoes during live TV. I don't see what the problem is. How do you think #translators attend conferences over Zoom? This is normal for us. :) pic.twitter.com/uaaAbWOelY — Deniz Aker - Turkish Translations (@DenizAkerXL8) June 5, 2021

One user explained that the anchor had taken a “formal above the desk, more casual below” approach.

BBC newsreader Shaun Ley yesterday: formal above the desk, more casual below. pic.twitter.com/pl9p31ihvw — Martin Ingram (@martiningram) June 4, 2021

“I as a kid always thought newscasters weren't wearing much from the waist down, I now have proof,” added another user cheekily.

I as a kid always thought newscasters weren't wearing much from the waist down, I now have proof. ????@bbcnews shorts. — Robin Taylor (At home ????) (@Raxor1Robin) June 3, 2021

Mr Ley is not the first or last person to try and get away with pyjamas at work. Last year, an ABC News reporter was also caught on camera without pants.