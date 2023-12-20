Watch: BBC Reporter Interrupted During Live Broadcast By Man Mistaking Him For Factory Worker

The video has accumulated more than 51,000 views and nearly 500 likes.

A hilarious moment on BBC Breakfast saw a reporter get mistaken for a market worker while live on air. According to the outlet, the incident took place on Wednesday when anchor Ben Boulos was presenting a live segment in Birmingham on UK inflation rates while wearing a high-vis vest. He was midway through his report when he was approached by a man in a blue jacket who appeared to be waiting to talk to him.

"The rate at which those prices are rising has slowed down again. A typical basket of goods and services..." Mr Boulos said. He was then stopped mid-sentence to speak to the man walking past him the he wasn't employed there. "I don't work here. I'm just doing the news," he told the man before laughing and apologising to viewers for the small mishap.

Internet was quick to react to the moment. "This is definitely why different shades of hi-viz got invented," wrote one user. "Ben, this is the best thing I've ever seen. You handled it really well btw," said another.

"My children and I did burst out laughing! I thought you handled it well," commented a third user. "Bravo for not losing your train of thought!" expressed another.

Ben Boulos shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Since then, it has accumulated more than 51,000 views and nearly 500 likes.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a BBC anchor has gone viral on social media. Earlier this month, a BBC News anchor found herself in the news after she was caught showing her middle finger to the camera during a live broadcast. The host, Maryam Moshiri, who is the Chief Presenter of BBC, showed off her finger as she was getting ready to present the noontime news.

The video went instantly viral on social media and several people questioned her professionalism while others related to workplace frustrations. The anchor then took to X, formerly Twitter and explained the incident. She stated that she was joking around with her team and pretended to count down with her fingers.

Ms Moshiri explained that it was a private joke that was meant only for her team. However, she did not realise that this would be caught on the camera. "When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera. It was a private joke with the team and I'm so sorry it went out on air!" she wrote on X.