China Reacts After BBC Says Its Reporter Was Detained, 'Kicked By Cops'

Zhao Lijian said BBC reporter did not identify himself as a journalist.

China's foreign ministry said Monday that a BBC reporter arrested at a protest in Shanghai over the weekend had not identified himself as a journalist, after the British broadcaster said one of their staff had been arrested and beaten by police.

"Based on what we learned from relevant Shanghai authorities, he did not identify himself as a journalist and didn't voluntarily present his press credentials," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, telling international media to "follow Chinese laws and regulations while in China".

