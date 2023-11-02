On Camera: BBC Reporter In UK Robbed During Live Broadcast

Mr Low's colleagues applauded his bravery and calm

A BBC journalist was reporting on heavy rain and flooding in London when he was robbed during a live broadcast. Journalist Harry Low posted a 2-minute video of the incident when his backpack was stolen by a thief.

Along with the video, Mr Low wrote on X, "A career first last night - my bag was stolen halfway through our live."

The clip starts with the anchor in a studio asking Mr Low about the weather update in London. The segment then cuts to a pre-recorded interview conducted with a local resident.

When the camera returned to Mr Low, there was silence for several seconds as the reporter appeared visibly taken aback, initially opening his mouth to speak but then taking a few beats while he blinked and completed his work assignment.

The thief was not captured on camera and the reporter did not disclose what was inside the bag.

See the video here:

A career first last night - my bag was stolen halfway through our live 🎒 pic.twitter.com/gN7rDLGE4M — Harry Low (@HarryLow49) October 31, 2023

Mr Low's colleagues flooded the comment section and applauded his bravery and calm.

"Oh, Harry!! You absolute professional. That's awful though, so sorry that happened to you."

Another user wrote, "Sorry to hear this Harry. So so frustrating, but you aced this live, you'd never know!"

"Wild, but you carried that report with ease," the third user commented.

Earlier, a journalist from Argentina claimed that she was robbed while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.