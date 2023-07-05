Watch: BBC Reporter Pulled Over By Dog On Live TV For Second Time

The reporter had just finished a weather forecast at Wimbledon

Over the years, live reporting on TV has shown viewers unexpectedly funny moments and shocking incidents that have made headlines. Recently, BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood was dragged away by a dog live on air for the second time.

The reporter had just finished a weather forecast at Wimbledon with a search dog by her side. Ms Kirkwood was commenting on the dog's good behaviour, and suddenly the pooch ran off with a tennis ball in its mouth, dragging Ms Kirkwood away.

The reporter said, "It's the Chelsea Flower Show all over again." She referred to a 2021 segment on BBC Breakfast when a guide dog dragged her to the floor as she gave a live report on the weather at the garden show.

The video was shared by the media house with the caption, "'It's happened again...' Search dog Wraith got the better of Carol as he joined her for the weather forecast on #BBCBreakfast."



Watch the video here:

'It's happened again...'



Search dog Wraith got the better of Carol as he joined her for the weather forecast on #BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/tZpYJJ3Nsc — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 4, 2023

The video has amassed over 11 lakh views on Twitter with several comments. A user wrote, "That's actually so funny, hope Carol is okay tho lmao."

Another user wrote, "He literally turned her to a dog for few seconds. Bless her."

"Carol never learns," the third user joked.

"Wonderful. This lovely Team always put a smile of my face. Much needed, thank you," the fourth commented.

In 2021, Ms Kirkwood was dragged by her guide dog to the floor. The video shows Ms Kirkwood holding the Labrador by its leash. Just as she signs off, the dog decides to hurry beyond the scene. The dog pulls down the reporter who falls on her face right in front of the camera.



