Watch: Playschool Kids Recreate This Epic Performance From <i>Phir Hera Pheri</i>

A group of playschool children's spot-on recreation of Aye Meri Zohrajabeen from the Bollywood film Phir Hera Pheri has taken the Internet by storm. The little performers from Jamshedpur's Kidacademy Play School, dressed exactly like the original characters, nailed every move, sending nostalgia for the 2006 Bollywood classic soaring as high as a Himesh Reshammiya note.

The kids replicated not just the choreography but also the costumes, props, and chaotic energy of the original scene. The girls even had rattles in hand, mirroring the exact details of the movie.

Aye Meri Zohrajabeen is an iconic track from the 2006 Bollywood classic Phir Hera Pheri, featuring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty dramatically crooning into microphones while Paresh Rawal's Baburao adds his signature comedic touch. And in this miniature remake, the real star of the show was also tiny Baburao.

Complete with glasses, a towel over his shoulder, and the same frantic energy of the original character, little Baburao recreated the legendary scene where Paresh Rawal's character runs around the musicians, trying to grab their instruments. The young versions of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Rimi Sen stayed true to their on-screen counterparts, delivering a performance to remember.

The video has gone viral and the internet is losing it over these tiny tots.

A user commented, "Reason I pay my internet bills. Cutest thing on the internet."

Another wrote, "Babu Rao acted the best."

"Baburao stole the performance," another praised.

"Babu Rao is so cute," a comment read.

Someone wrote, "That was soooo cute."

