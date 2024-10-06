Watch: Students' Stunning 'Aigiri Nandini' Performance Goes Viral

A video of students performing 'Aigiri Nandini' on their school campus has captured the attention of millions online during Navratri festival. The students' energetic chanting of the Mahishasura Mardini Stotra, a hymn dedicated to Goddess Durga, beautifully reflects the spirit of the festival.

The video, shared by the Instagram handle @prince_eduhub, showcases the students confidently singing the Sanskrit Shloka in a heartfelt display of devotion. Their performance not only highlights their talent but also embodies the festival's themes of unity and cultural pride.

As per the Instagram handle, video reportedly originates from Prince Education Hub in Sikar, Rajasthan.

NDTV can not verify the authenticity of the video but the video has received immense praise on social media. One user commented, "This is so beautiful and powerful," while another wrote, "Creating goosebumps, amazing!" A third viewer added, "I've listened to this more than five times-what a beauty of Indian culture!" Another remarked, "Look at the charm and aura on the faces of every child!"

Since its release, the video has amassed over 42 million views, with Instagram users applauding the students' enthusiasm and their ability to capture the true essence of Navratri.

In another viral moment, a video of a woman playing 'Aigiri Nandini' on the traditional Jal Tarang has also captured the hearts of netizens. The Jal Tarang, a unique percussion instrument consisting of tuned, water-filled bowls, is believed to have originated in 17th-century India. The name itself translates to "water waves," reflecting the instrument's ability to produce sounds reminiscent of flowing water.