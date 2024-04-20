Video: Woman's Jal Tarang Rendition Of Aigiri Nandini Goes Viral

Woman playing a popular Mahisasura Mardini tune on a Jal tarang went viral.

A video of a woman playing the popular devotional song Aigiri Nandini on the Jal Tarang has captured the hearts of netizens. The clip, which features the musician playing on a makeshift Jal Tarang, has garnered over 3.2 million views and widespread praise online.

The video showcases the musician's expertise in playing Aigiri Nandini (Mahishasura Mardini Stotram), a hymn dedicated to Goddess Durga. The melodious rendition of the devotional song has resonated with viewers, sparking appreciation for both the traditional instrument and the timeless music.

Watch the video here:

The Jal Tarang, a unique percussion instrument consisting of tuned, water-filled bowls, is believed to have originated in 17th century India. The name itself translates to "water waves," reflecting the instrument's ability to produce sounds reminiscent of flowing water.

Social media users have been left in awe of the performance, with many commending the musician's skill and praising the beauty of the Jal Tarang's sound. The video has become a viral sensation, highlighting the enduring charm of classical Indian music and its unique instruments.

"At least every school should teach at least some classical music or dance to today's kids," commented a user.

"The smile on your face while balancing perfect synchronisation is worth a billion more efforts. Incredible, ma'am," wrote another user.

"This is the type of content I pay my internet bills for," commented a third user.