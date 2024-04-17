Hugging Trees For Rs 1,500? Ad By Bengaluru Company Shocks Internet

City dwellers are turning to forest bathing for wellness.

Connecting with nature can be a potent remedy for the pressures of modern life. Research indicates that spending time in natural surroundings can lessen feelings of anxiety and depression while also enhancing mood and self-esteem. Engaging with green spaces may also improve focus and help manage challenging emotions.

However, many city dwellers find it challenging to carve out time and locate tranquil environments to reconnect with nature. While parks and gardens offer brief respites from urban life, there is often a desire for more profound immersion.

This is where Shinrin Yoku, the Japanese practice of forest bathing, comes in. Forest bathing involves a slow, mindful walk through the woods, focusing on sensory experiences. Proponents say it reduces stress and improves overall well-being.

Traditionally, forest bathing is a self-directed activity. However, a recent development in India has sparked controversy online. A company in Bangalore is offering guided forest bathing experiences for a fee of Rs 1,500, which has angered some social media users.

A screenshot of the company's pricing has gone viral, with many criticising the commercialization of a practice that should be accessible to all for free.

Sharing on X, the user named jolad rotti wrote, "Babe, wake up! There's a new scam in the market." As expected, the tweet has gone viral sparking a debate online.

Further in the comment section, the same user wrote, "You connect with nature by hugging trees and spending time under their shade. All of that is good, but it is happening in a publicly owned space at a hefty Rs 1,500 charge."

"The most therapeutic will be going to a park, not littering around, and properly disposing of trash in a trash can," commented another user.