Bengaluru Toddlers Left Unattended In Preschool, Beaten By Classmate

The supervisor was not present at the time of the incident.

A video showing a shocking incident inside a preschool in Bengaluru is gaining traction on social media. The clip, captured by CCTV installed in the school, shows a group of unattended toddlers being beaten up by a boy inside the play area. It further shows a staffer briefly entering the room but leaving after picking up one of the toddlers.

The maid left eight children alone, as shown in the 140-second video footage posted by the Twitter account "Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru," and immediately after that, a boy started hitting a smaller child. After a short while, the boy slaps the child once more and continues to strike her.

The video was posted with a caption that reads, "We received a disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen repeatedly hitting a junior. The school's name is Tenderfoot, Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru (560061). Please don't send your kid there!"

The video has caused an enormous reaction among people using social media. There are numerous responses coming from various users.

"First, the caretaker must be sued. Then school management.Later, that boy must be sent to a therapist. God! I cannot watch this," commented a user.

"That boy's parents must go for counselling." It's all about upbringing and monitoring a child's behaviour. Parents have a lot of responsibilities," wrote another user.

"All State Governments should make it Mandatory for 'creche' or play schools to share live footage of CCTVs of the classroom and restroom areas with their parents to obtain a licence to open such schools. This will deter them from leaving the child unattended, and the supervisor will have fear," commented a third user on the video.