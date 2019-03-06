People On Twitter Share The Kindest Things Strangers Have Done For Them

A little act of kindness can go a long way

Offbeat | | Updated: March 06, 2019 09:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
People On Twitter Share The Kindest Things Strangers Have Done For Them

People are sharing the kindest things that strangers have done for them (Representative)


A little act of kindness can go a long way - ask these netizens who got to experience it first-hand. A small question on Twitter led to a flood of heartwarming responses when writer Nicole Cliffe asked people to share the kindest thing a stranger had done or said to them. Her tweet went viral, collecting more than 6,000 replies and over 5,000 retweets. More importantly, it gave us a small glimpse into how complete strangers have helped out others in times of need.

Nicole started off by describing her own experience of a time when her baby got airsick and she was helped by a flight attendant.

Others soon joined in and began to share stories of the acts of kindness they have experienced. These tweets will definitely make you smile - and some might even make you tear up. Read on:

They even shared stories of kind animals!

Which story did you like best? Do let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

acts of kindnessViral on Twitterstranger helping

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CGO Complex FireDonald TrumpRahul GandhiHIVPM ModiInd vs AusTrain FireLive TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsOppo F11 ProFlipkart SaleRedmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................