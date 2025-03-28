"Restored Faith In Humanity": Bengaluru Cab Driver Travels From Mysuru To Return Passenger's Phone

A Bengaluru man who lost his phone in a cab was reunited with it after the driver travelled from Mysuru to return it to him. Sharing this act of kindness on Reddit, the user, who goes by 'coldabhishek' on the platform, shared that he lost his phone a few days ago near Hebbal. During an offline cab ride late at night, his phone slipped out of his pocket, leaving him with no way to track the vehicle. The incident took place around 11 pm when he was struggling to find an auto or an app-based cab.

"My phone's battery was very low and eventually died while I was searching for rides. With no other option, I decided to walk to my destination, which was only about two kilometers away. While walking, I saw a cab parked on the road. I asked the driver if he could drop me off, and he agreed. I wanted to pay him but he refused to accept any payment, maybe due to the short distance. After I got out of the cab, I realized my phone was missing from my pocket," the man wrote.

The man said that his phone probably slipped out of his pocket. "I panicked and searched my backpack, hoping I'd put it there but couldnt find it. By then, the cab had already driven away. Since I'd taken the cab offline, without an app, I didn't even have the vehicle's registration number," he shared.

Once he reached his home, he tried calling his phone, but it was already powered off. "I even tried using Samsung's tracking service, but that's ineffective when the phone is off. I also filed a lost item report, but I didn't have much hope," he shared. His friends told him there was almost no chance of getting it back. "I had lost a phone for the first time in my life and felt very bad," he added.

However, after a few hours, the man said he received an expected email from Samsung notifying him that his device had been located. "Apparently, the driver had found it, charged it, and turned it on. I quickly enabled 'lost mode' so that my contact details would be displayed on the screen," the man wrote. Shortly after, he called his number, and fortunately, the driver answered.

The cab driver informed him that he had travelled to Mysuru for a trip but assured him that he would return the phone as soon as he was back in Bengaluru. Then "the driver came to my location by bus and returned my phone. I gave him 1000 rupees as a reward for his honesty, and although he was reluctant to accept, I insisted," the man said, adding, "The cab driver's kindness restored my faith in humanity."

In the comments section of the post, users praised the driver for his honesty. "Amazing bro! Happy to read this and believe there's still humanity in the world left," wrote one user. "I have had similar experiences. I got my things back always," commented another.