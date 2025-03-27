Harsh Goenka Shares Beautiful Story Of Ex-IAF Officer Reuniting With His Daughter, But Internet Calls It Fake

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, who regularly shares intriguing posts and videos on his social media handle, has once again captivated his audience with a heartwarming story of a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander Ashok Ketkar, who met his daughter after five years. In his tweet, Mr Goenka recounted how the wheelchair-bound veteran Wing Commander boarded a flight to Delhi from Mumbai, unaware that he would be reunited with his daughter and grandson.

"At Mumbai airport, a wheelchair-bound veteran, Wing Commander Ashok Ketkar, boarded a flight to Delhi. He had lost both legs in service, but what truly broke him was losing his daughter Bhargavi, who married against his wishes. He hadn't spoken to her in 5 years," Mr Goenka wrote.

At Mumbai airport, a wheelchair-bound veteran, Wing Commander Ashok Ketkar, boarded a flight to Delhi. He had lost both legs in service, but what truly broke him was losing his daughter Bhargavi, who married against his wishes.



He hadn't spoken to her in 5 years.



Mid-flight, an… — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 26, 2025

The industrialist then revealed that Mr Ketkar was introduced as a war hero by the pilot. The mid-flight annoucement then added, "'Sir, the girl you cut off relations, your daughter Bhargavi is the one flying this aircraft.' And the boy who handed him water? His grandson."

Soon, Mr Ketkar's daughter Bhargavi emerged from the cockpit, saluted him and said, "'Baba, I followed your dream. I'm a pilot now. Please forgive me'" Mr Goenka revealed. "They embraced, tears flowing. Her son whispered, 'Grandpa, I want to be a fighter pilot like you.' The sun set outside. The plane descended. But Ashok Ketkar's life had just taken off again," Mr Goenka wrote.

Also Read | Tech Japan Founder, Who Moved To India One Year Ago, Shares Life Lessons He Learnt

Since being shared online, the post has accumulated more than 448,000 views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Sir, this is a very beautiful story...A story of love between a father and daughter, of dedication, respect, and pride. Such stories strengthen the bonds of relationships in our society. A beautiful film can be made based on this story. This project will be undertaken in the future."

"If Mani Ratnam reads this, he will give shape this story and direct a movie. Like," commented another.

However, some users pointed out that the story is likely made up and has no authenticity.

"Respected Sir, so far there is no credible evidence to confirm its authenticity!" wrote one user. "Beautiful story ! But I checked the database of IAF and I didn't find this name," commented another.